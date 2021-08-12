LeVar Burton fans’ love not in ‘Jeopardy!’

CNN - Entertainment

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Answer: This person not being selected to host “Jeopardy!” has caused a bit of outrage.

Who is LeVar Burton?

Burton fans are not happy that he didn’t snag the gig to replace beloved longtime host Alex Trebek who died in November 2020 at the age of 80 after battling pancreatic cancer.

It was announced Wednesday that the show’s executive producer Mike Richards will be hosting with “Big Bang Theory” star Mayim Bialik hosting occasional prime time episodes.

Social media exploded with “He was robbed!” and “They did him dirty!” type of comments.

For his part, Burton retweeted director Ava DuVernay who wrote “Me trying to create a show right in this moment for @levarburton to host and make an international hit.”

On Thursday his pinned tweet was from August 5 and read “I have said many times over these past weeks that no matter the outcome, I’ve won.”

“The outpouring of love and support from family, friends, and fans alike has been incredible!,” he wrote. “If love is the ultimate blessing and I believe that it is, I am truly blessed beyond measure.”

CNN has reached out to reps for Burton for additional comment.

