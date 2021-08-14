It’s Free Comic Book Day. Here’s what you need to know

CNN - Entertainment

In times like these, everyone needs a superhero. Fortunately, you can find one on Free Comic Book Day.

On Saturday, stores across North America will be handing out special Free Comic Book Day editions of books from a range of publishers, including favorites like Marvel and DC. And yes, they’ll really be free.

Even though comic book characters are bringing blockbuster hits, the comic book industry itself is on the decline, and Free Comic Book Day is a way to keep the medium alive.

Here’s what you need to know.

Make sure your local store is participating

Not every comic book store is going to be handing out free copies and special editions. So before you set out for your local comic book shop, do your homework.

You can find the closest participating shop by typing in your ZIP code into the locator on the official website.

These are the titles stores are offering

There will be 51 titles available on Saturday. Those titles include:

Archie

Blade Runner

Avengers

The Amazing Spider-Man man

Street Fighter

The Tick

Sonic the Hedgehog

Judge Dredd

Star Wars

The Last Kids on Earth

See here for the full list.

Though there are 51 titles available, don’t count on snagging all of them.

How many comics you can score will depend on how many your local participating store has to give away, how many visitors they get and how many people get there before you, among other factors. You’ll want to check with your store for their specific policies.

What about Covid-19?

Each comic book shop will have its own policy on face masks, social distancing and even the number of customers allowed in at the same time.

Call in advance to ask what the policy is, and respect whatever rules they set.

But wait … there’s more

Yeah, most people are lured in by the promise of free comics. But that’s not all that’s happening Saturday.

Some comic book writers and artists will also be holding signings at stores around the US.

Of course, many fans will also show up in their best costumes.

