Chip Gaines is cutting his long hair (that he’s pretty sure you hate) for a good cause

By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN

Chip Gaines is chopping his locks for charity.

The HGTV star and face of the Magnolia Network said on Instagram that he’s taken note of the comments on his currently long hair and has agreed to get it cut — if people donate to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

“WOW.. turns out some of y’all really don’t like my hair! But I can take it because I’ve been growing it out for a good reason,” he wrote. “I’m going to cut my hair, and I’m asking you to cut a check—and let’s see if we can raise a boatload of money for the kids at @stjude.”

St. Jude has launched a page for donations. Gaines added that he’ll be donating his hair to the nonprofit Children With Hair Loss.

The campaign runs until Friday.

