John Travolta on how he talked to their young son about Kelly Preston’s death

By Chloe Melas, CNN

John Travolta has been candid concerning how he talked to his young son about his wife Kelly Preston’s death.

Preston died in July 2020 from breast cancer.

“(Ben) said to me once, ‘Because mom passed away, I’m afraid you’re going to,'” Travolta told Kevin Hart on Hart’s talk show.

“I said, ‘Well, it’s a very different thing.’ And I went through the differences about my longevity and her limited life.”

“I said, ‘Ben, you have always loved the truth, and I’m going to tell you the truth about life. Nobody knows when they are going to go or when they are going to stay.”

The actor also spoke to Ben about the death of the couple’s older son, Jett, in 2009 at the age of 16 after having a seizure.

“Your brother (Jett) left at 16. Too young. Your mother left at 57. That was too young. But who’s to say? I could die tomorrow. You could. Anybody can,” he said during the interview.

“So let’s look at it like it’s part of life. You don’t know exactly. You just do your best at trying to live the longest you can.”

