Nicole Ari Parker appears to have replaced Kim Cattrall on ‘Sex and The City’ reboot

CNN - Entertainment

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Bye, Samantha Jones. Hello, Lisa Todd Wexley.

Sarah Jessica Parker has posted a photo on her official Instagram account that is leading many to believe that Kim Cattrall has been replaced in the “Sex and the City” foursome by Nicole Ari Parker in the new reboot.

The latter Parker plays Lisa Todd Wexley in “And Just Like That …,” the upcoming HBO Max “Sex and the City” revival series that has folks more than ready. HBO Max is owned by CNN’s parent company.

The group photo has led to the theory that the new character will take the place of Cattrall’s Samantha Jones character as Catrall has famously feuded with Sarah Jessica Parker and declined to appear on the new show.

Parker No. 1 posted a photo showing her and costars Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis in a group hug with the newcomer Parker.

“Oh so fine,” the caption reads. “I’d sing along to 70’s love songs with this trio deep into any night. @justlikethatmax I’ll see you ladies tomorrow!”

HBO Max said only that “Nicole Ari Parker plays ‘Lisa Todd Wexley,’ a Park Avenue mother of three and documentarian.”

The network, responding to a CNN inquiry, also offered details of the three other characters added to the show: Sara Ramírez stars as “Che Diaz” (they/them), a non-binary, queer, stand-up comedian that hosts a podcast on which Carrie Bradshaw is regularly featured; Sarita Choudhury who plays “Seema Patel,” a single, self-made powerhouse Manhattan real estate broker; and Karen Pittman, who plays “Dr. Nya Wallace,” a brilliant, challenging Columbia Law professor.

Nicole Ari Parker is African American, and if she is now part of the popular quartet, that’s a big deal.

“That show was as white as it gets,” Every Outfit on Sex and the City Instagram cocreator Chelsea Fairless told Vulture. “They didn’t ever have a person of color as a series regular.”

