Paul Rudd finally revealed how he stays looking young

By Chloe Melas, CNN

Paul Rudd, the ageless and newly named Sexiest Man Alive, says his secret to looking young involves a few tricks and ABBA.

More on that in a minute.

CNN caught up with the actor, 52, at the “Ghostbusters Afterlife” premiere in New York earlier this week.

“I’m open to the possibility [of ghosts] for sure,” he said.

The film is the third film in the franchise, which was originally created by Dan Aykroyd and Harold Ramis.

Ramis died in 2014.

“One of the things that I really felt [while filming] was his presence and how moving it was to me and how much I kind of missed him and he should be there for this,” Rudd said of Ramis. “He was such a great guy, a brilliant, comedic mind.”

“Ghostbusters Afterlife” is written by Jason Reitman, Aykroyd and Gil Kenan. Reitman also directs the film, an homage to his father, Ivan Reitman who directed the original 1984 film and its 1989 sequel. Aykroyd, Bill Murray and Ernie Hudson reprise their roles in the franchise.

“It’s so crazy, I didn’t know there would be more of [these films],” Rudd said. “But I was a fan of them, certainly as a kid. It’s been an exciting thing to be around and see these guys.”

As for how Rudd stays looking like a kid, he gave a typically self-deprecating response.

“This is all done with smoke and mirrors,” Rudd demured. “I’m a hologram, I’m like the new ABBA concert.”

“Ghostbusters Afterlife” is in theaters Friday.

