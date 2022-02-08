Oscar nominations 2022: See how to watch
By Lisa Respers France, CNN
Leslie Jordan and Tracee Ellis Ross are announcing the nominees for the 94th Academy Awards on Tuesday.
Below is a full list of Oscar categories that will be updated with the nominees as they are revealed.
The Academy Awards are set to take place on Sunday, March 27.
BEST PICTURE
ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Jessie Buckley, “The Lost Daughter”
Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story”
Judi Dench, “Belfast”
Kirsten Dunst, “The Power of the Dog”
Aunjanue Ellis, “King Richard”
ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM
DOCUMENTARY (SHORT)
DOCUMENTARY FEATURE
ORIGINAL SONG
ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
“CODA”
“Drive My Car”
“Dune”
“The Lost Daughter”
“The Power of the Dog”
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
“Belfast”
“Don’t Look Up”
“King Richard”
“Licorice Pizza”
“The Worst Person in the World”
ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE
ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE
DIRECTOR
PRODUCTION DESIGN
CINEMATOGRAPHY
COSTUME DESIGN
“Cruella”
“Cyrano”
“Dune”
“Nightmare Alley”
“Westside Story”
ACHIEVEMENT IN SOUND
“Belfast”
“Dune”
“No Time to Die”
“The Power of the Dog”
“Westside Story”
ANIMATED SHORT FILE
LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM
ORIGINAL SCORE
“Don’t Look Up”
“Dune”
“Encanto”
“Parallel Mothers”
“The Power of the Dog”
VISUAL EFFECTS
FILM EDITING
MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING
