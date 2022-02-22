‘The Wendy Williams Show’ is ending. Sherri Shepherd to take time slot

By Don Lemon and Chloe Melas, CNN

“The Wendy Williams Show” is coming to an end.

A spokesperson for Williams confirmed the news to CNN in a statement on Tuesday.

“It’s been a challenging time for Wendy as she deals with her health issues. She is incredibly grateful to Debmar-Mercury, to Sherri and everybody else who has supported the show through this time,” Williams’ rep Howard Bragman said. “She, more than anyone, understands the reality of syndicated television — you can’t go to the marketplace and sell a show that’s the ‘Maybe Wendy Show’. She understands why this decision was made from a business point of view, and she has been assured by Debmar-Mercury that should her health get to a point where she can host again and should her desire be that she hosts again that she would be back on TV at that time.”

Taking Willliams’ time slot will be talk show veteran, Sherri Shepherd, who made the announcement on Williams’ show this morning. Shepherd’s new show will be called “Sherri.”

She was previously a co-host on “The View” from 2007 to 2014.

Williams’ departure comes as she has been absent from her hosting duties since the premiere of the 13th season of “Wendy.” Williams was recovering from a breakthrough case of Covid-19 at the beginning of the season, according to the show.

She was supposed to return in October but then cited her ongoing issues with Graves’ disease. The autoimmune disorder is something that caused Williams to leave on several occasions over the years, including an incident in which she fainted on live television during a Halloween episode in 2017.

Williams has also been open about her previous struggle with addiction. In 2019, she told viewers she was living in a sober house after seeking treatment for drug use. She filed for divorce from her husband, Kevin Hunter, the same year.

“The Wendy Williams Show” was created by Williams and debuted in 2008 from studios in New York City. She began her career in radio and developed a reputation for her quick wit and no-filter interviews. Fans fell in love with Williams’ candor, which also ruffled a feathers among those entertainment along the way.

Last year a biopic about her life, “Wendy Williams: The Movie” debuted on Lifetime and detailed her rise to talk show success.

