Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s engagement featured in Hulu trailer

By Chloe Melas

The Kardashians are coming back, not that they ever really left.

Hulu has debuted a new trailer for their upcoming reality series simply titled, “The Kardashians.”

If offers a glimpse at Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s engagement, with Kim Kardashian joking about her own marriages.

“The family you know and love is here with a brand new series, giving an all-access pass into their lives. Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie bring the cameras back to reveal the truth behind the headlines,” the synopsis for the new series reads. “From the intense pressures of running billion-dollar businesses to the hilarious joys of playtime and school drop-offs, this series brings viewers into the fold with a rivetingly honest story of love and life in the spotlight.”

The Kardashian-Jenner family announced plans to grow their empire with a multi-year deal with the streaming platform last year.

Their lives were previously documented on the E! series “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” and its spinoff shows, which aired for 14 years and a total of 20 seasons.

“The Kardashians” is set to debut on Hulu on April 14.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.