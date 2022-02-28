SAG Awards attendees stand with Ukraine

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Attendees to the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday night showed up for Ukraine in ways big and small.

Following the recent invasion of the country by Russian troops, some of those at the event, including Tyler Perry, wore blue and yellow ribbons to represent the colors of the Ukraine flag.

“There’s so much going on in the world and my heart really goes out to Ukraine,” nominee Lady Gaga told Laverne Cox during a conversation for E! on the red carpet

Leslie Odom Jr. addressed the conflict during the show’s opening.

“While tonight is a celebration we are all at the same time holding a place in our hearts for the people of Ukraine and sending our thoughts, prayers, and hopes for impending peace,” he said.

While accepting the award for ensemble in a drama series for “Succession,” star Brian Cox called the invasion “trully, truly awful” and praised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who he noted is a former “comic performer.”

Cox also expressed concern for Russian actors, writers and critics.

“They are told under pain of high treason that they cannot say a word about Ukraine and I think that is pretty awful, said Cox, who asked the audience to stand in a show of support for their fellow creative community.

In his acceptance speech for male actor in a limited series for his role in “Dopesick,” Michael Keaton also mentioned the Ukrainian president.

“We have a fellow actor in Zelensky who deserves some credit tonight for fighting the fight,” Keaton said.

SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher also extended prayers to those in Ukraine during her speech.

