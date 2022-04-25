Coachella’s second weekend featured sets from Billie Eilish, Harry Styles, Carly Rae Jepsen

By Marianne Garvey

Billie Eilish wrapped up her second weekend of headline Coachella sets with performances of “NDA,” “Therefore I Am,” and “you should see me in a crown.”

The singer was jumping around the stage so much at one point she fell.

“Ow,” she told the crowd. “You guys, I seriously ate s—. Seriously. It was pitch black. You see that square?: This f—ing thing? I went de-de-de-de-de and fell onto my face! I’m good. It was dark.”

She recovered to play her upbeat song “Oxytocin,” telling the crowd, “This is the moment of the night. You guys have been here for so long.”

Eilish also brought Paramore singer Hayley Williams on stage to perform with her, saying, “Oh, look! An empty seat. Who’s that for? Everybody, can we please welcome my friend Hayley Williams!”

Williams said it was her first Coachella, telling the crowd, “Thanks for sharing this with me. This is sick!”

Carly Rae Jepsen also performed over the weekend, singing “Call Me Maybe” and “No Drug Like Me” and other hits.

Harry Styles also headlined the second weekend of the festival.

Styles invited his pal Lizzo to perform “What Makes You Beautiful” with him. The two also sang a duet to Gloria Gaynor’s “I Will Survive,”

“Thanks @coachella … last night was amazing— @harrystyles is a treasure, gods gift to rock n roll, the light that comes from him is real and infinite,” Lizzo wrote on Instagram following the performance.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.