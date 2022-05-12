Norm MacDonald left an hour of new material behind for one last special

By Marianne Garvey

Late comedian Norm MacDonald has left audiences an opportunity to hear him tell a few more jokes.

In a tribute to MacDonald for CTV News, his sister-in-law Joyce Napier (the CTV National News Ottawa Bureau Chief) revealed that he recorded a new hour of material before his death from cancer in September at age 61.

“It turns out Norm left an hour of new material behind, recorded in his apartment during the lockdown,” Napier wrote. “It’ll be a Netflix comedy special soon. So, we have that. Which is precisely what Norm wanted.”

Napier described how MacDonald’s family and friends from all areas of his life, including his cat sitter and Bill Murray, gathered together earlier this month to celebrate the man who always made them laugh.

“It has been eight months since Norm Macdonald quietly left us,” she wrote. “He chose to die privately, his cancer undisclosed to all but a tiny family circle. In an era when people write soul-baring essays about a torn rotator cuff, he kept his condition a secret from just about everyone — from his friends, from his million-plus Twitter followers, from the vast audience of fans who to this day spend the wee hours surfing his talk show appearances on YouTube.”

“We’d celebrated Norm,” Napier wrote. “It was poignant, it was funny, it was lovely, and he’s gone.”

