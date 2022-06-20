Jennifer Lopez introduces one of her twins with gender neutral pronouns

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Jennifer Lopez and her child Emme Maribel Muñiz, 14, are being praised for a recent duet, but not because of the music.

The pair – who last made headlines for performing together when Lopez co-headlined the Super Bowl LIV Pepsi halftime show in 2020 – took to the stage recently at the LA Dodgers Blue Diamond Gala.

Lopez introduced Emme using the gender neutral pronouns they and them.

“The last time we performed together was in a big stadium like this,” Lopez said in a video of the moment shared by TikTok user @christinathesupermom. “And I ask them to sing with me all the time and they won’t.”

“So this is a very special occasion. They are very, very busy. Booked. And pricey,” Lopez went on to say. “They cost me when they come out. But they’re worth every single penny because they’re my favorite duet partner of all time.”

Emme then appeared on stage, carrying a rainbow microphone to sing Christina Perri’s hit, “A Thousand Years.”

Lopez shares Emme and twin brother Max with her ex husband, singer and actor Marc Anthony.

CNN has reached out to Lopez for comment.

