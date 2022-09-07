Zac Efron doesn’t think his ‘Baywatch’ body is ‘really attainable’

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Zac Efron was ripped when he appeared in the 2017 film version of “Baywatch,” but now he’s speaking out about how difficult it was to get into that type of shape.

“That ‘Baywatch’ look, I don’t know if that’s really attainable,” Efron told Men’s Health in an interview published on Wednesday. “There’s just too little water in the skin. Like, it’s fake; it looks CGI’d.”

The actor who is currently bulking up for an unnamed role, said that shaping up to play Olympian turned lifeguard Matt Brody “required Lasix” and “powerful diuretics” to achieve.

“So I don’t need to do that,” Efron said. “I much prefer to have an extra, you know, 2 to 3 percent body fat.”

He also said he was training too much, eating the same food for all three meals and not sleeping well.

Efron said he’s speaking out about it now, not to complain, but to let people know “how devastating the process was for him, and how long the ill effects of his training lasted.”

“I started to develop insomnia and I fell into a pretty bad depression, for a long time. Something about that experience burned me out,” said Efron, who added it took six months for him to start to feel better. “I had a really hard time recentering. Ultimately they chalked it up to taking way too many diuretics for way too long, and it messed something up.”

