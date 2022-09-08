Skip to Content
Peter Facinelli and Lily Anne Harrison welcome new baby together

<i>Broadimage/Shutterstock</i><br/>Peter Facinelli and Lily Anne Harrison
By Marianne Garvey, CNN

Peter Facinelli and Lily Anne Harrison have expanded their family.

The “Twilight” star and the actress announced the arrival of their new baby on Instagram on Monday, which was Labor Day. It’s the first baby for Harrison and the fourth for Facinelli. He shares three daughters Luca, 25, Lola, 19, and Fiona, 15, with his ex wife, actress Jennie Garth.

“Happy ‘Labor’ Day @lilyanneharrison Sept 5th, 2022,” Facinelli wrote alongside a cute photo of a newborn’s hand.

The couple haven’t publicly shared the child’s name or gender.

Harrison and Facinelli have been together since 2016 and got engaged in Mexico on New Year’s Eve in 2019.

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

