Bad Bunny leads the nominations for Latin Grammys

By Marysabel Huston-Crespo, CNN

The nominees for the 23rd Latin Grammy Awards were revealed Tuesday, and Bad Bunny capped off his hot summer.

The Puerto Rican rapper and singer earned the most nominations of any artist with ten nominations, including album of the year.

Rauw Alejandro scored eight nominations and Christina Aguilera, Jorge Drexler, and Rosalia followed with seven each.

Aguilera last won a Latin Grammy Award in 2001 for best female pop vocal album for her first Spanish language record, “Mi Reflejo.”

Aguilera returned to the Latin Grammy stage last year after two decades to perform her single “Pa’ mis muchachas,” along with Becky G, Nicki Nicole, and Nathy Peluso.

This year’s nods reflect the musical diversity in the Latin industry. Even though reggaeton and urban has been dominating commercially the last couple of years and will have an unequivocal presence in the awards, other genres such as pop, salsa and alternative are seen across the main categories.

“I am very excited to see that this year there are several of the multiple nominees who are also very successful commercially. This leads us to be very excited that we are going to have a great celebration,” Manuel Abud, president of the Latin Grammys, told CNN en Español in an interview via Zoom.

The Latin Grammys will take place on November 17 in Las Vegas.

A list of nominees in several top categories follows below.

Record of the year

“Pa’ mis muchachas,” Christina Aguilera, Becky G, Nicki Nicole feat. Nathy Peluso

“Castillos de arena,” Pablo Alborán

“Envolver,” Anitta

“Pa’lla me voy,” Marc Anthony

“Ojitos lindos,” Bad Bunny & Bomba Estereo

“Pegao,” Camilo

“Tocarte,” Jorge Drexler & C. Tangana

“Provenza,” Karol G

“Vale la pena,” Juan Luis Guerra

“La fama,” Rosalía & The Weeknd

“Te felicito,” Shakira & Rauw Alejandro

“Baloncito viejo,” Carlos Vives & Camilo

Album of the year

“Aguilera,” Christina Aguilera

“Pa’lla voy,” Marc Anthony

“Un verano sin ti,” Bad Bunny

“Deja,” Bomba Estereo

“Tinta y tiempo,” Jorge Drexler

“Ya no somos los mismo,” Elsa y Elmar

“Viajante,” Fonseca

“Motomami (Digital álbum),” Rosalía

“Sanz,” Alejandro Sanz

“Dharma,” Sebastián Yatra

Song of the year

“A veces bien y a veces mal,” Ricky Martin feat. Reik

“Agua,” Daddy Yankee, Rauw Alejandro & Nile Rodgers

“Baloncito viejo,” Carlos Vives & Camilo

“Besos en la frente,” Fonseca

“Encontrarme,” Carla Morrison

“Henta,i” Rosalía

“Índigo,” Camilo & Evaluna Montaner

“Pa’ mis muchachas,” Christina Aguilera, Becky G, Nicki Nicole feat. Nathy Peluso

“Provenza,” Karol G

“Tacones rojos,” Sebastián Yatra

“Tocarte,” Jorge Drexler & C. Tangana

Best new artist

Ángela Álvarez

Sofía Campos

Cande y Paulo

Clarissa

Silvana Estrada

Pol Granch

Nabález

Tiare

Vale

Yahritza y su esencia

Nicole Zignago

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.