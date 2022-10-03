Skip to Content
Christmas is coming early with Lindsay Lohan holiday film

<i>Scott Everett White/Netflix</i><br/>Lindsay Lohan as Sierra
Lindsay Lohan as Sierra

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Netflix chose October 3, naturally, to drop more information about Lindsay Lohan’s upcoming Christmas movie.

That day has special significance given that it is “Mean Girls Day.”

In a now famous scene from that 2004 movie, the character Aaron Samuels (played byJonathan Bennett) asks Cady Heron (played by Lohan), “What day is it?” to which she responds “October 3.”

Her Netflix film,”Falling for Christmas,” has Lohan starring as hotel heiress Sierra, a woman “whose new engagement goes off the rails when she gets into a skiing accident that leaves her with total amnesia.”

“Luckily, Sierra finds herself in the care of a blue-collar widower (Chord Overstreet) and his precocious daughter (Olivia Perez) in the days leading up to Christmas,” according to the streaming giant,” according to press notes for the film.

It’s the first Netflix project for Lohan, and she describes her character as “Extravagant. Temperamental. Glamorous.”

“It’s such a refreshing, heartwarming romantic comedy and I miss doing those kinds of movies,” she said during an interview at the recent Tudum fan event.

“Falling for Christmas” debuts November 10 on Netflix.

