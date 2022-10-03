Joel McHale calls ‘Community’ movie ‘a dream come true’

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Joel McHale sounds pretty grateful to the internet for helping a “Community” movie get made.

Speaking to “Entertainment Tonight,” the actor talked about the forthcoming film which had been the wish of so many viewers of the TV series who supported the hashtag for “six seasons and a movie” online.

“We’ve already shot it! We shot all three parts — it’s like The Hobbit,” McHale said jokingly. “Really, it is a dream come true.”

McHale played Jeff Winger on the critically acclaimed series that struggled with ratings.

It premiered on NBC in 2009, only to be canceled twice, ending in 2015 on Yahoo! Screen.

“We can’t believe a show that was canceled twice is now [getting a movie],” McHale said. “The ‘Six Seasons and a Movie’ hashtag actually freaking happened!”

The show centered around life at a community college and costarred Donald Glover, Chevy Chase, Allison Brie, Dani Pudi and Yvette Nicole Brown.

