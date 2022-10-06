Jared Leto will play Karl Lagerfeld in biopic on the late fashion designer

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

Jared Leto will star in and produce a biopic of Karl Lagerfeld, Women’s Wear Daily reports.

The Oscar winner says he thinks the late fashion designer and former artistic director of Chanel would be proud.

“I feel like this is a full-circle moment, and Karl would be proud of what we are doing,” Leto told the publication. “Karl was an artist. Period. He was a fashion designer, he was a photographer, he was an artist. There was no defining him. He was a creative powerhouse.”

There is no director on board yet for the movie.

The publication reports the project does “come with the backing of the Karl Lagerfeld fashion house,” and it set to detail Lagerfeld’s life and relationships.

“There are a multitude of relationships to explore,” Leto said. “Karl had a career that spanned 50-plus years, so both personally and professionally he was close to a number of people. I can say we are going to home in on key relationships that convey different parts of his life.”

Leto added: “My role is to portray him on screen as honestly as possible.”

“Karl was a human being. We all have beauty within us and we all have faults. We have masks and then we have moments when we reveal the mask. I’m always interested in seeing what’s behind the mask,” he said.

