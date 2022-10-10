Kanye West’s Twitter account locked for antisemitic tweet



By Jamiel Lynch and David Williams, CNN

Twitter locked rapper Kanye West’s Twitter account over an antisemitic tweet posted on the account on Saturday.

In the since-removed tweet, West said he was “going death con 3 [sic] On JEWISH PEOPLE,” and also that, “You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda,” without specifying what group he was addressing, according to internet archive records pulled by CNN.

A spokesperson from Twitter confirmed to CNN that the account was locked for violating Twitter’s policies. The tweet has been replaced on the account by a message from the company saying, “This tweet violated the Twitter Rules.”

The spokesperson did not say which policy was violated but instead sent a link to Twitter’s rules, which include guidelines against hateful conduct.

Twitter would not say how long the account would be locked or when the user would be able to tweet again.

On Friday, West’s Instagram account was restricted for violating the company’s policies, a Meta spokesperson told CNN.

In a tweet, the Anti-Defamation League said, “Power. Disloyalty. Greed. Deicide. Blood. Denial. Anti-Zionism. All of these are antisemitic tropes that we break down in our #AntisemitismUncovered Guide at antisemitism.adl.org. Many of these myths have influenced @KanyeWest’s comments recently, and it’s dangerous.”

CNN has been unable to reach a representative for West for comment.

