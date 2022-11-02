Skip to Content
CNN - Entertainment
By
Published 5:55 AM

We have been saying Adele’s name wrong

<i>Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images</i><br/>We have been saying Adele's name wrong. Adele here attends The BRIT Awards 2022 on February 08
WireImage
Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images
We have been saying Adele's name wrong. Adele here attends The BRIT Awards 2022 on February 08

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Adele has shared how her name is actually pronounced.

During a recent “Happy Hour with Adele” Q&A session, the singer noted that one of the women who asked her about songwriting “said my name perfectly!”

Turns out while many people have been saying “Uh-dell” and she pronounces it “Uh-dale.”

Duly noted.

The event celebrated the new music video for her song “I Drink Wine.” Her “Weekends with Adele” Las Vegas residency starts November 18.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Entertainment

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content