How to watch the 2022 American Music Awards

The 50th American Music Awards will take place Sunday night.

The event celebrates some of the year’s best music and performances, and the winners are voted on by fans.

The host

Actor, producer and musician Wayne Brady will bring his talents to the stage to helm the event.

Performers

Viewers can tune into to watch performances by Pink, Dove Cameron, Lil Baby, Bebe Rexha, Carrie Underwood, Imagine Dragons and more.

Meanwhile, Lionel Richie, a 17-time AMA winner, will be honored with the Icon Award, marking his career contributions to the music industry. Charlie Puth, Stevie Wonder and other artists will take the stage in tribute performances for Richie.

Presenters

Look for appearances by Dan & Shay, Dustin Lynch, Ellie Goulding, Jimmie Allen, Karrueche Tran, Kelly Rowland, Latto, Meghan Trainor, Melissa Etheridge, Niecy Nash-Betts, Roselyn Sanchez, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Smokey Robinson and others.

Nominees

Bad Bunny leads in nominations going into the event. The show — which is produced by dick clark productions and ABC — pointed out in a press release that Bad Bunny would tie Michael Jackson and Whitney Houston for the most awards in a single year if he ended up winning in all his nominated categories.

Beyoncé, Drake and Taylor Swift each have six nominations, while Adele, Harry Styles and The Weeknd have five each.

Tune-in

A pre-show red carpet special will stream on OnTheRedCarpet.com beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET, with the show airing live on ABC at 8 p.m. ET.

