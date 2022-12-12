Meghan says she was ‘fed to the wolves’ and Harry talks ‘institutional gaslighting’ in new Netflix trailer

By Toyin Owoseje, CNN

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has said she was “fed to the wolves,” and Prince Harry discusses “institutional gaslighting” in a new trailer for part two of their highly-anticipated Netflix docuseries, which airs on Thursday.

In the clip, released Monday, the Duke of Sussex discusses stepping back from royal duties and ponders what might have happened to the couple “had we not got out when we did.”

“Our security was being pulled. Everyone in the world knew where we were,” Meghan says.

In what appears to be a video shot on board the Sussexes’ flight to the US, Harry smiles and says: “We are on the freedom flight.”

After the trailer shows Harry describing “institutional gaslighting,” the footage cuts to Meghan saying: “I wasn’t being thrown to the wolves, I was being fed to the wolves.”

“They were happy to lie to protect my brother (Prince William), they were never willing to tell the truth to protect us,” adds Harry. However, he stops short of identifying who “they” refers to in the short teaser.

Similar to the format of the first three episodes, the trailer provides an intimate glimpse into the couple’s lives, with personal footage and pictures interspersed with media coverage.

Tyler Perry, the filmmaker who offered his California house to the couple after they left their lives in the UK, also makes an appearance in the trailer. “They wanted to be free to love and be happy,” he says. “I applauded that.”

In the first three episodes of the docuseries, the couple shared intimate details of their courtship, took aim at the “unconscious bias” inside the royal family, and criticized the media attention they’d been subjected to — particularly from Britain’s tabloid press.

Buckingham Palace said it would not be commenting on the docuseries when the first part released last Thursday.

The second part of the docuseries, directed by Liz Garbus, premieres on Thursday.

Sign up for CNN’s Royal News, a weekly dispatch bringing you the inside track on the royal family, what they are up to in public and what’s happening behind palace walls.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Allegra Goodwin contributed reporting.