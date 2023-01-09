Ex-Sex Pistol John Lydon is bidding to represent Ireland in Eurovision Song Contest

By Amarachi Orie, CNN

Former Sex Pistols lead singer John Lydon, better known to many as Johnny Rotten, will compete to represent Ireland in this year’s Eurovision Song Contest.

The punk legend will perform with his current band, Public Image Ltd (PiL), along with five other would-be contestants in a special Eurovision selection edition of Irish TV show “The Late Late Show” on February 3.

Ireland’s national broadcaster, RTÉ, will air the show, with national and international juries and a public vote deciding the winner.

Lydon, who was born in London to Irish parents, formed PiL after the Sex Pistols split in January 1978. The band has earned four UK Top 20 singles and four UK Top 20 albums.

In a bid to make it to Liverpool, England for the 67th edition of the annual Eurovision contest in May, the group said they will perform “the most personal piece of songwriting” that Lydon has ever shared.

Released Monday, the song “Hawaii” is a “love letter” to Lydon’s wife of nearly five decades, Nora, who is living with Alzheimer’s, the band said in statement.

“It is dedicated to everyone going through tough times on the journey of life, with the person they care for the most,” Lydon said in the release. “It’s also a message of hope that ultimately love conquers all.”

Irish actor Rory Cowan, who is best known for his role as Rory Brown in the Irish TV sitcom “Mrs Brown’s Boys,” wrote on Twitter: “I really hope PIL win the National and #Eurovision. The song is good enough anyway but it’s going to raise so much awareness for #alzheimers.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.