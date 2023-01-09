Quinn K. Redeker, longtime soap star on ‘Days of Our Lives’ and co-writer of ‘The Deer Hunter,’ dead at 86

By Dan Heching, CNN

Actor and writer Quinn K. Redeker, whose credits include “Days of Our Lives,” “The Young and the Restless” and “The Deer Hunter,” the latter of which earning him an Academy Award nomination for best original screenplay, died last month, according to his representative Christopher Hartman.

Hartman said in an email to CNN that the entertainer died on December 20 of natural causes. He was 86.

Hartman said Redeker’s daughter, Arianne Raser, confirmed the news late Monday.

Redeker appeared in almost 850 episodes of the hit daytime soap opera “Days of Our Lives” as the dastardly Alex Marshall, from 1979 until 1987.

He also appeared in over 200 episodes of CBS soap “The Young and the Restless,” mainly as Rex Sterling, over a period of 25 years from 1979 until 2004. He also played a character named Nick Reed.

Some of his other screen credits include “Bonanza,” “Kojak,” “The Six Million Dollar Man,” “The Rockford Files,” and the 1979 film “The Electric Horseman.”

Parallel to his screen career, Redeker worked as a writer, including for the Oscar-winning 1978 movie “The Deer Hunter” starring Robert De Niro, Christopher Walken and Meryl Streep.

The verified Twitter account for “The Young and the Restless” posted in Redeker’s memory on Monday, writing, “The Y&R Family sends our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of Quinn Redeker who blessed Y&R with his talents in two memorable roles.”

