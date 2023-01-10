Eddie Murphy references the infamous Will Smith Oscars slap at the Golden Globes

By Dan Heching, CNN

Eddie Murphy didn’t pass up the opportunity to make a well-timed joke while accepting his career achievement Cecil B. DeMille award at Tuesday night’s Golden Globes.

During his speech, he mentioned that he’s been in “show business for 46 years and the movie business for 41 years, so this has been a long time in the making.”

After thanking his family, associates, producers and his agent, Murphy chose to end his speech with some sage advice for others dreaming of making it big in show business.

“I want to let you know there’s a definitive blueprint that you can follow to achieve success, prosperity and peace of mind. It’s very simple,” he said. “There’s three things: pay your taxes, mind your business and keep Will Smith’s wife’s name out your f***ing mouth!”

It was a reference, of course, to Will Smith’s infamous slapping of presenter Chris Rock at last year’s Academy Awards ceremony, after Rock made a joke about Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

