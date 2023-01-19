Adam Sandler being honored with Mark Twain Award to air on CNN

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Several of Adam Sandler’s very funny friends will be among the stars to pay tribute to him when he is honored with the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.

Sandler, as previously announced, will be the 24th recipient of the prestigious comedy award. The event will feature appearances by Jennifer Aniston, Judd Apatow, Drew Barrymore, Steve Buscemi, Conan O’Brien, Chris Rock, David Spade and more, set to air exclusively on CNN.

“The Mark Twain Prize ceremony is one of the most uplifting, entertaining events of the year, and I am thrilled CNN is partnering with the Kennedy Center to broadcast it to our global audience,” Chris Licht, chairman and chief executive officer of CNN Worldwide, said. “Humor has an amazing capacity to unite people, and for more than two decades, The Kennedy Center’s Mark Twain Prize has honored those who do it best. I look forward to sharing this evening of laughter and celebration with our viewers.”

Kennedy Center President Deborah F. Rutter called Sandler a “remarkable artist.”

“Adam Sandler has entertained audiences for over three decades with his films, music, and his tenure as a fan favorite cast member on SNL,” Rutter said. “Adam has created characters that have made us laugh, cry, and cry from laughing. I am looking forward to a laughter-filled evening like no other as we celebrate his career at a ceremony that is sure to bring together the best in comedy.”

Previous honorees include Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Tina Fey, Eddie Murphy, Dave Chappelle at others.

The ceremony will be held at the Kennedy Center Concert Hall in Washington, DC, on Sunday, March 19, and the program will air in full on CNN on Sunday, March 26 at 8 p.m. ET.

