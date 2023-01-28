‘I know I’m gonna get roasted:’ Julia Fox shows off tiny NYC apartment in TikTok tour

By Zoe Sottile, CNN

In true New York City fashion, Julia Fox’s apartment is a little tight on space.

The “Uncut Gems” star (and model, and upcoming author, according to her interviews) posted a tour of her apartment to TikTok on Wednesday. The video has garnered over 8 million views as of Friday afternoon.

“I never thought in a million years I’d do this, but I do believe in maximum transparency,” said the actress, 32, at the start of the video. “I know I’m gonna get roasted, and whatever, but hopefully maybe someone can watch this and be like, ‘Okay, maybe I’m not doing so bad.'”

Fox started in the living room, where she has relocated her bed so that she can use her own bedroom as a playroom for her 2-year-old son Valentino.

She then showed off her “tiny” bathroom and cramped kitchen. “I also have shoeboxes in the kitchen, which is very common for New Yorkers,” she said.

Finally, she showed her son’s room, complete with a lofted bed. “I put the most effort in this room, I think,” she said. “However, he does not hang out in here at all. He only wants to be in mama’s room.”

Fox used the down-to-earth tour as an opportunity to discuss her views on wealth and income inequality.

“I don’t like excessive displays of wealth. They make me feel icky,” she said. “Especially people that have really big houses, it’s just really wasteful when there’s so many homeless people in this country.”

In the comments, fans described about how refreshing and realistic Fox’s apartment tour was.

“A relatable icon,” wrote comedian Hannah Berner.

But there’s at least one downside to Fox’s cozy abode: An uninvited roommate.

“We do have a small mouse problem,” she said. “It’s a problem depending on how you look at it. I kind of let them rock, i appreciate that they at night while we’re sleeping, they come up and clean up the crumbs that my son drops on the floor, so yeah, I’m not going to evict the mice any time soon.”

In the caption, she clarified that there is only “ONE mouse, and he’s cute.”

