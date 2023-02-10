Burt Bacharach: Songs you may not know he wrote

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Burt Bacharach has one of the most impressive songbooks in the history of the music industry.

And while he is incredibly well known for hits like “Walk on By” by Dionne Warwick and “I Say A Little Prayer,” which was first recorded by Warwick and then covered by Aretha Franklin (both songs he co-wrote with Hal David), there are a few other songs that may not be as well known.

Here are just a few of the tunes that helped to make Bacharach one of the most accomplished songwriters of our time.

“On My Own” by Patti LaBelle featuring Michael McDonald

This song which tells the tale of a couple post a heartbreaking split, was a smash after it was released in 1986.

The music video was peak ’80s, featuring LaBelle with big hair, a big fur coat and her even bigger voice. McDonald’s distinctive, souldful voice which helped shoot his group The Doobie Brothers to success.

Bacharach co-wrote the song with his former wife, Carole Bayer Sager.

“Mexican Divorce” by The Drifters

Released in 1962 when divorce was not as common as it is now, the song, which Bacharach co-wrote with Bob Hilliard, ended up being a B-side single.

While it may not be one of his most famous songs, it was consequential in that it was during the recording session he met a young backup singer named Dionne Warwick.

“I Still Have That Other Girl” by Elvis Costello

This one is both critically acclaimed and beloved. It won a Grammy in 1999 for Costello and Bacharach for best pop collaboration with vocals.

The song was a part of the 1998 collaborative album between the two of them, titled “Painted from Memory.” It later went on to be part of the soundtrack for the 1999 film, “Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me.”

