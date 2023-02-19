Skip to Content
Richard Belzer, comedian and ‘Law & Order: SVU’ actor, dies at age 78

By Alli Rosenbloom, Dan Heching and Eric Levenson, CNN

Richard Belzer, the comedian and actor best known for playing the acerbic Detective John Munch across a number of NBC crime dramas, including “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” over more than two decades, has died, according to his longtime manager. He was 78.

Belzer “passed away peacefully” early Sunday morning local time at his home in France, according to Eric Gardner, his manager.

Writer Bill Scheft, a longtime friend of the actor, told The Hollywood Reporter that Belzer had “lots of health issues.”

