Adele says she’s become a ‘constant meme’ following the Super Bowl

By Marianne Garvey

Adele says it’s “hard work” being a meme after a video taken of her at the Super Bowl this year went viral.

The footage referenced by the singer was taken while she was in the stands at Super Bowl LVII.

The sass-filled video, during which she can be seen but not heard speaking, quickly went viral, with lip-reading spectators trading thoughts on the singer’s possible comments, presuming she was talking about Rihanna ahead of the halftime show.

At her Las Vegas concert over the weekend, Adele confirmed she was talking about the halftime show performer and what she actually said.

“Everyone was texting me a meme of myself…I was saying, ‘She’s gonna be fine, she’s gonna, like, have some weed and be fine,’ but, clearly, she couldn’t have any weed because she was pregnant!” she laughed.

Adele joked that her face is so movable and expressive, which makes it prime meme material.

“It’s hard work being a constant meme…Every time I step out the house,” she said. “Maybe it’s because…I don’t have any Botox or anything. My face just moves so much. I don’t know what it is.”

Meme queen Adele is currently in the midst of her Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.