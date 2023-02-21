Madonna makes joke about ‘swelling from surgery’

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Madonna appears to be having the last laugh over comments about her appearance.

The superstar singer tweeted an image of her and it felt like a clap back to all the chatter about her face.

“Look how cute i am now that swelling from surgery has gone down. Lol [laughing emoji],” her tweet read.

After she took the stage at the recent Grammy Awards, Madonna was criticized by on social media after an image of her introducing Kim Petras and Sam Smith’s performance of “Unholy” went viral.

Some said Madonna was “unrecognizable” and there was discussion as to whether she’d had cosmetic surgery.

Madonna pushed back, taking to her verified Instagram account to say she had been “caught in the glare of ageism and misogyny that permeates the world we live in.”

“Instead of focusing on what I said in my speech which was about giving thanks for the fearlessness of artists like Sam and Kim- Many people chose to only talk about Close-up photos of me Taken with a long lens camera By a press photographer that Would distort anyone’s face!!,” the 64 year old artist wrote in part on her caption.

“A world that refuses to celebrate women past the age of 45 And feels the need to punish her If she continues to be strong willed, hard-working and adventurous,” she added. “I have never apologized for any of the creative choices I have made nor the way that I look or dress and I’m not going to start.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.