Skip to Content
CNN - Entertainment
By
Published 8:50 AM

Pink says her 11-year-old daughter negotiated pay for a job on her tour

<i>Christopher Polk/NBC/Getty Images</i><br/>Willow Sage Hart and Pink perform on stage for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards in Los Angeles.
NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Christopher Polk/NBC/Getty Images
Willow Sage Hart and Pink perform on stage for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards in Los Angeles.

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

When Pink heads out on her tour this summer, her 11-year-old daughter, Willow, will be along for the ride as a member of her team.

According to the singer, her daughter will be working for her.

“We just had to go over minimum wage and it’s different state to state,” Pink said during an appearance on “Today.”

The pre-teen needs to work on her negotiating skills, her mom explained.

“I said it’s about $22.50 a show depending how long I go, if I run over,” Pink said. “She goes, ‘I’ll take $20. It’s easier to do the math.’ I’m like ‘That’s not how you negotiate for yourself.’ I’m like, ‘You’ll take $25 so it’s easier math.'”

The Grammy winner shares Willow and her son, Jameson, 6, with husband Carey Hart.

Her tour in support of her ninth album “Trustfall” kicks of in June in the United Kingdom.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Entertainment

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content