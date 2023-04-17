Keanu Reeves and girlfriend Alexandra Grant share rare public kiss

By Toyin Owoseje, CNN

Keanu Reeves may be famous for playing cold-blooded assassin John Wick, but he and longtime girlfriend Alexandra Grant warmed hearts this weekend.

In a red-carpet appearance at the Museum of Contemporary Art Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday, the couple were photographed laughing, smiling and sharing a kiss.

Grant, an award-winning visual artist, chose a bright-red, floor-length floral gown for the occasion, while Reeves looked dapper in a navy suit and striped tie.

In a recent interview with People magazine, Reeves offered some rare insight into the relationship when asked about his “last moment of bliss.”

“A couple of days ago with my honey,” the “Matrix” star told the publication last month. “We were in bed. We were connected. We were smiling and laughing and giggling. Feeling great. It was just really nice to be together.”

Although Reeves and Grant went public with their romance in November 2019 when they walked the red carpet of an LA art gala hand-in-hand, they have had a professional relationship for years.

The pair, who run the publishing house X Artists’ Books, collaborated on Reeves’ 2011 debut poetry collection, “Ode to Happiness,” for which Grant provided the illustrations. They teamed up again for his 2016 book “Shadows.”

In 2020, Grant revealed that she was initially unsure about letting the world know they were an item.

“I think every single person I knew called me in the first week of November, and that’s fascinating,” she told Vogue Magazine. “But the question I’ve been asking in all of this is: ‘What is the opportunity for good?'”

