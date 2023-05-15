‘The Bear’ Season 2 trailer will leave you hungry for more kitchen chaos

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

The first trailer for Season 2 of “The Bear” was released on Monday and, according to Carmy Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), the crew of the Chicago sandwich shop wants to “start fresh and clean.”

According to an FX synopsis of Season 2, that’s exactly what they plan to do by stripping down the restaurant “to its bones” to transform their “grimy sandwich joint into a next-level spot.”

“This is going to be a destination spot,” Ayo Edebiri, who plays head chef Sydney Adamu, says in the beginning of trailer as she, along with Carmy and his sister Natalie (Abby Elliot), practice their pitch to investors.

The team is seen estimating that the “facelift” for the show’s fictional sandwich shop will take six months, and everyone seems stressed. The trailer showcases the crew helping with renovations, hiring new staff and cast members undergoing a spectrum of emotions.

Allen White and Edebiri are also seen working out their new menu.

“Chaos menu, but thoughtful,” Allen White tells Edebiri in what looks like a home kitchen that they’re testing out their recipes in.

“We need like, a reset,” he adds.

The trailer also provides the first clues as to what new cast member Molly Gordon’s role is. That role, it seems, could perhaps be portraying a person of Carmy’s past who comes back into his life amid the chaos.

“How has your life been, Berzatto?” Gordon asks Allen White, who looks surprised to see her in the trailer.

The name of Gordon’s character has yet to be confirmed, but she was previously announced as a new addition to the Season 2 cast who holds a recurring role alongside Edwin Lee Gibson and Oliver Platt. Ebon Moss-Bachrach also returns as Carmy’s animated cousin Richie, with Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas and Matty Matheson reprising their roles as kitchen staffers in Season 2.

“The Bear” debuted in June of 2022 and followed Allen White’s Carmy, an elite chef, coming home to Chicago to help run his family’s local sandwich shop after his brother died by suicide. Season 2 will follow the Carmy and company as they undergo personal transformations while physically transforming the sandwich shop.

All 10 episodes of Season 2 of “The Bear” will be available to stream on Hulu on June 22.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.