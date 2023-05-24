Ringo Starr talks touring, the magic of The Beatles and his friendship with Paul McCartney



(CNN) — Ringo Starr is back touring and he wouldn’t have it any other way.

The two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee recently spoke to CNN about his current tour with his All Star Band.

“We all have a lot of fun. I mean, I love to play, you know, as a drummer it’s pretty awkward to go out just on your stage on your own. You need a few guitars and I call up friends … I had to stop calling people, otherwise we’d been like an orchestra.”

The band is considered a rock supergroup, with a rotating lineup of Starr’s musician buddies that has featured everyone from its current members like Colin Hay to former members Joe Walsh and Billy Preston.

Last year, Starr had to pause his North American tour after testing positive for Covid-19. The tour, which is primarily taking part on the West Coast with dates in states like California, Arizona and Nevada, will wrap up on June 17.

One of Starr’s longest standing friendships is with his fellow Beatles bandmate, Paul McCartney.

“Paul called me the other day … We’re close, close friends. We’re brothers and you know, for me it was great because I’m an only child and suddenly I had three brothers that I could love, I could rely on, I could help out. You know, it was a great moment for me.”

Starr reflected on the success of the Beatles.

“I think it was the spark between the four of us,” he said. ” We understood each other and the music was important. It didn’t matter if we were having a row or whatever, or a laugh, we all gave our best.

“The music to this day, every generation has to listen to us, which is so great,” Starr added. “You don’t have to love us, but you certainly have to have a listen.”

Starr will turn 83 in July. His birthday wish, he said, is for his supporters throughout the world to post “peace and love” on social media.

“I don’t know where it came from, I just said, I’d like everybody at noon to go peace of love. And millions of people are doing it now. How great is that?” he said.

