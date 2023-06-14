Eminem’s daughter Alaina Scott gets married

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

(CNN) — Eminem’s daughter, Alaina Marie Scott has married her longtime love, Matt Moeller.

Her sister Hailie Jade Mathers was her bridesmaid.

Scott took to Instagram to reveal the news this week, sharing pictures from her big day.

“June 9, 2023 simply one of the best days of my life,” Scott wrote. “In this lifetime and in the next, my soul will always find yours.”

She also posted a video of herself getting ready for the ceremony.

“Love, Mr & Mrs Moeller,” she captioned it.

Scott also showed off the tables at the party, writing, “A moment for the table of my dreams.” She added that 125 people attended the wedding in Detroit, Michigan and that they all enjoyed dinner “under the stars.”

Scott and Moeller got engaged in December 2021.

Eminem (born Marshall Bruce Mathers III) was not in the wedding photos that were posted to social media. He adopted Scott when she was a child and her late biological mom, Dawn Scott, is the sister of Eminem’s ex-wife, Kim Scott.

