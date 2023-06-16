Carrie Fisher is a good witch in the trailer for her final film ‘Wonderwell’

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

(CNN) — Carrie Fisher’s final movie, “Wonderwell,” shows the late actress playing a good witch alongside Rita Ora.

The trailer for the movie was released on Friday, and the film debuts in theaters and streams more than seven years after her death.

The movie is about a girl named Violet, played by Kiera Milward, and her sister Savannah, played by Nell Tiger Free, who travel to a medieval village for a fashion shoot for Savannah. Ora plays the fashion designer in charge of the shoot.

According to the official synopsis, “Neglected and bored, Violet wanders from the ancient Tuscan town into a nearby forest where she meets the enigmatic Hazel (Fisher), who may be the fabled witch of the woods.”

In 2016, Fisher had completed filming on the movie, before she died of a heart attack on Dec. 27 that same year. The release was put on hold following her death and the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Wonderwell” is scheduled for release in select theaters and will stream on digital beginning June 23.

See the trailer here.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.