Kim Kardashian says she’ll ‘fight’ for her daughter’s ability to be ‘creative’ on social media

(CNN) — Kim Kardashian is her eldest daughter North West’s biggest advocate, especially when it comes to North’s ability to express her creativity on social media.

Kardashian shares a joint TikTok account with 10-year-old North, whose father is Kardashian’s ex-husband Kanye “Ye” West. The account has racked up over 16 million followers, and in spite of criticism the Skims founder has received, she continued to defend her decision to allow North to create on the platform in an interview with Time published on Tuesday, saying North “loves making slime videos and doing her little hair tutorials, and I will fight for her to be creative.”

The reality star also said in the interview that a lot of “trial and error” goes into deciding how her children interact with and are presented on such public-facing platforms.

A recent example was in connection with a Skims collaboration that Kardashian did with rapper Ice Spice, which led to a since-deleted video from March in which North was seen lip syncing to controversial lyrics from one of the rapper’s songs.

“As soon as I saw the words, I was like, ‘Oh no, we’re taking this down,’” Kardashian said, adding she noticed people on the internet saying that “Kanye was right” – a reference to public comments West previously made on his Instagram (and later deleted) about his disapproval of North’s access to the TikTok app – “and maybe he was (right) in that instance.”

Kardashian has spoken out in the past about the parameters she’s set to ensure her daughter has a positive experience on social media platforms, most notably when she rebuked the aforementioned criticism from West by releasing a rare statement on her Instagram stories last year defending her decision.

“As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision,” the statement read.

Kardashian’s statement went on to say this is all because it brings her daughter “so much happiness,” a sentiment the mother of four still appears to maintain today.

