Slain singer Selena’s husband Chris Perez reunited with her family

(CNN) — Two years after their legal battle ended, Chris Perez appears to be on better terms with the family of his late wife, Tejano star Selena Quintanilla.

Perez posted photos on his verified Instagram account Thursday of him with the singer’s sister and father, Suzette and Abraham Quintanilla.

“Made a drive to Corpus today. Guess where I ended up? It was so good to see everyone and see the amazing operations of Q,” the caption on the photos read. “Productions but, more importantly, catching up with Suzette and Abraham. Can’t wait to come back and visit with the fam! Good times!”

Perez was a musician in Selena Quintanilla’s band Los Dinos when the pair fell in love and married secretly in 1992 over the objections of her father, who was also her manager.

Selena, as she was known professionally, was shot and killed in 1995 by her fan club president, Yolanda Saldivar. The singer was 23.

Perez and the Quintanilla family ended up in in a long-running legal battle over Perez’s plan to base a mini-series on his 2012 memoir, “To Selena, With Love.”

In 2021, Perez tweeted that the case had been resolved.

“Good news! I have amicably resolved my legal dispute with the Quintanilla family,” he tweeted. “Now that these issues are behind us, going forward, my hope, and the hope of the Quintanilla family, is for us to work together to continue to honor and celebrate the legacy of Selena.”

