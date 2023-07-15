Ty Pennington says he went ‘from the red carpet, to the ICU’ amid health scare this week

By Dan Heching, CNN

(CNN) — HGTV star Ty Pennington had a bit of a health complication this week, just two days after attending the ritzy “Barbie” premiere.

The television personality, 58, posted on his verified Instagram on Friday, including a carousel of photos and beginning his caption with, “From the red carpet, to the ICU… this last week has been interesting!”

He also let followers know that he’s “okay now, (and) still recovering.”

“To shed some light on why I was MIA,” he added, “Sunday I hit the red carpet for @barbiethemovie , monday I flew to Colorado to start filming in Breckenridge and Tuesday morning I woke up at 4am and could barely breathe.”

“Turns out, that sore throat Ive had for the last month was actually an abscess which had grown so large it was closing off my airway,” he continued. “Next thing I know, I was intubated and flown to the ICU in Denver. Wednesday I had surgery and yesterday afternoon I was released from the ICU.”

Pennington added a note of gratitude to “all the amazing staff at St.Anthony’s in Lakewood, CO & Summit Health in Frisco for taking such great care of me,” and mentioned how the scary experience was a “great reminder to LISTEN to your body when it’s telling you something.”

The carousel of images he shared began with one of him in a hospital bed doing a thumbs up, followed by a shot of him at the movie premiere. The third image was of him intubated at the hospital.

The “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” star ended things on a light note, however, referencing another photo in the carousel showing a piece of paper with his best attempts at writing the phrase, “I need to put on my speedo.”

He concluded his caption with, “even through heavy sedatives it’s good to see I was still in the right frame of mind…,” adding the hashtag, “#speedosforlife.”

