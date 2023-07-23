While Lana Del Rey was serving customers at a Waffle House, David Letterman was bagging groceries in Iowa

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Like Lana Del Rey’s apparent new gig moonlighting as a waitress at an Alabama Waffle House, late night icon David Letterman, too, landed a new job… sort of.

On Friday, the former “Late Night with David Letterman” host swung by a Hy-Vee grocery store in Iowa where he was seen donning an apron and his very own name tag in a photo posted to the store’s Facebook page.

“You never know who you’ll bump into while shopping the aisles at Hy-Vee,” the caption read.

In a video posted to Letterman’s Instagram page Sunday, he’s seen telling the store manager that he has “spent a considerable amount of my life in a grocery store in Indianapolis, and it was the last of the singular, independent owned grocery stores and I loved it.”

“And if I can give something back to the marketing community, I would like to do that – but I don’t have all day, of course,” he joked.

Letterman is seen in the video perusing the aisles of the Hy-Vee, bagging groceries, eating uncooked minestrone soup and telling customers on the loudspeaker that “today and today only,” celery was free.

Letterman was reportedly in Des Moines over the weekend to attend the Hy-Vee IndyCar Race, where Christian Lundgaard was driving the No. 45 race car – which Letterman co-owns through his Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing team – but he appeared to have clocked in a quick shift at the Hy-Vee before the weekend’s festivities kicked off.

While Letterman’s shift at the market appears to be motivated by his racing team’s participation in the weekend’s big race, it remains unclear as to why Del Rey was in Alabama.

Last week, videos showing the singer donning a Waffle House uniform while serving customers from behind the counter began to circulate on social media.

She has reportedly been spotted recently at a nail salon and a Starbucks in the area, and was even spotted in a parking lot signing a namesake poster for a fan while clad in her Waffle House uniform, as seen in a video posted to social media on Saturday.

CNN has reached out to the singer’s representative for comment.

Letterman and Del Rey aren’t the only famous faces to surprise patrons as unsuspecting staff members in recent months.

Oscar-winning actor and director Ben Affleck worked a shift at Dunkin’ earlier this year to film a hilarious commercial for the Super Bowl LVII, and Ariana Maddix from Bravo’s “Vanderpump Rules” clocked a shift at a Southern California Raising Cane’s drive-thru window in May.

