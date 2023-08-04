Skip to Content
Taylor Swift shares sweet moment with Kobe Bryant’s daughter

Published 3:44 PM


CNN

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — During her “Eras Tour” performances, Taylor Swift has typically given her hat to an audience member and a special little girl was one of the latest recipients.

At her concert held at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Thursday night, Swift gifted her hat to Bianka Bryant, the daughter of late basketball legend Kobe Bryant.

The elder Bryant was killed in a plane crash in 2020, along with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others.

Video shared on social media shows Swift putting the hat on 6-year-old Bianka’s head, kissing her cheek and giving her a big hug.

Bianka’s mom, Vanessa Bryant, shared a photo and videos of Swift hugging her daughter during the concert, writing in the caption “We love you @taylorswift.”

Swift recently announced additional tour dates in the US and Canada.

