Skip to Content
CNN - Entertainment

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott set to wed

<i>Michael Tran/AFP/Getty Images</i><br/>Zooey Deschanel (left) and Jonathan Scott are pictured here in March.
Michael Tran/AFP/Getty Images
Zooey Deschanel (left) and Jonathan Scott are pictured here in March.
By
Published 2:05 PM

By Megan Thomas, CNN

(CNN) — After dating for four years, Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott are engaged to be married.

The “Physical” star and the “Property Brothers” host announced the news in a joint Instagram post on Monday.

“Forever starts now!!!” they captioned a photo of themselves.

Scott proposed over the weekend during a family trip to Scotland, according to a report from People.

The two met in 2019 while filming a segment of “Carpool Karaoke” with their siblings, Scott’s brother and co-host, Drew, and Deschanel’s sister, actress Emily Deschanel.

Deschanel later appeared on HGTV’s “Celebrity IOU” with the Scott brothers in 2020. Two years later, the couple shared photos of their newly-renovated LA home together in a feature for Scott’s Drew + Jonathan Reveal magazine.

The marriage will be Scott’s second and Deschanel’s third.

(HGTV and CNN are both part of Warner Bros. Discovery.)

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Entertainment

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content