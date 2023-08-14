Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott set to wed

By Megan Thomas, CNN

(CNN) — After dating for four years, Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott are engaged to be married.

The “Physical” star and the “Property Brothers” host announced the news in a joint Instagram post on Monday.

“Forever starts now!!!” they captioned a photo of themselves.

Scott proposed over the weekend during a family trip to Scotland, according to a report from People.

The two met in 2019 while filming a segment of “Carpool Karaoke” with their siblings, Scott’s brother and co-host, Drew, and Deschanel’s sister, actress Emily Deschanel.

Deschanel later appeared on HGTV’s “Celebrity IOU” with the Scott brothers in 2020. Two years later, the couple shared photos of their newly-renovated LA home together in a feature for Scott’s Drew + Jonathan Reveal magazine.

The marriage will be Scott’s second and Deschanel’s third.

(HGTV and CNN are both part of Warner Bros. Discovery.)

