Halle Berry celebrated her birthday with a Barbie-themed party

(CNN) — Halle Berry channeled her inner Barbie for her 57th birthday.

The Oscar winner visited World of Barbie in Santa Monica, Calif., with her boyfriend, Van Hunt, and 15-year-old daughter, Nahla, who wore pink along with her mom for the outing.

“My mini me (but not so mini anymore) and my VanO took me to the World of Barbie for my B-day!” Berry wrote. “I got to let my inner Barbie soar!!!! I love you guys …thank you! And….I highly recommend it,” Berry captioned a post of several photos of her birthday outing.

Berry’s famous friends commented, with Julianne Moore writing, “Happy birthday! And she’s so tall!!!” Stylist Philip Bloch, who dressed Berry for years, added four heart emojis. Lena Waithe wrote, “Happy birthday! Love you.”

Berry shares Nahla with her model Gabriel Aubry. She shares her son, Maceo, 8, with her former partner Olivier Martinez.

She was married to baseball player David Justice from 1993 to 1997. She married her second husband, Eric Benet in 2001 and divorced in 2005.

