Jamie Foxx says he’s finally feeling more like himself following hospitalization

By Marianne Garvey

(CNN) — Jamie Foxx is sharing an update on his health.

The Oscar winner posted a few photos of himself on Instagram, writing that he is starting to feel more like himself following a recent health scare that landed him in the hospital.

“You’re lookin at a man who is thankful… finally startin to feel like myself…” he wrote. “It’s been an unexpected dark journey… but I can see the light… I’m thankful to everyone that reached out and sent well wishes and prayers… I have a lot of people to thank… u just don’t know how much it meant… I will be thanking all of you personally… and if you didn’t know… GOD IS GOOD… all day every day… #swipeleft #imbackandimbetter #nobaddays”

Foxx was hospitalized in April but has not publicly disclosed why.

Friends and colleagues were among the supporters who commented on Foxx’s post

Jeremy Renner wrote, “Bless you my friend !!!”

Meagan Goode wrote, “Love you my Brother.”

Foxx shared a video update in July and has been spotted out and about over the summer in Chicago where he had undergone treatment at a facility that specializes in rehabilitation care for patients with physical impairments, brain or spine injuries.

