Taylor Swift, Trevor Noah and more join Questlove for star-studded game night

(CNN) — When producer and musician Questlove sent out the call for an Uno game night, he drew more than two – more than two stars that is.

The Roots drummer posted photos about his fun event on his verified Instagram account. Several celebs appear to be having rollicking good time in the pictures, including Taylor Swift, Channing Tatum, Jason Sudekis, Gigi Hadid, Common, Cara Delevingne and Trevor Noah.

“@UNO Wild Is Hard As HELL!!!/Locks you in so long like jail!!/Can’t u tell?/Nerves Are frail!!!/Everybody in this mug except for Mel!!!!,” Questlove wrote in the caption of his first post about the event, adding that it should be said to the tune of the LL Cool J classic, “Rock The Bells.”

“Once again, it’s not game night….unless I say it’s game night,” Questlove added.

