Miley Cyrus and dad Billy Ray Cyrus have ‘wildly different’ relationships with fame

(CNN) — Miley Cyrus is opening up about her life in a 10-part TikTok series inspired by her new song, “Used to Be Young.”

In one video, the singer reflected on her relationship with fame and her country-star dad Billy Ray Cyrus.

“When I was born (in 1992), my dad had the No. 1 country song (‘Achy Break Heart),” Cyrus said. “When I see the numbers, I just see the humans behind it enjoying the music. And I just see people in numbers.”

She continued: “My dad grew up the opposite of me, so I think that’s where me and my dad’s relationship to fame and success is wildly different. Him feeling loved by a big audience impacted him emotionally more than it ever could me. When he feels special or important, it’s like healing a childhood wound. And I’ve always been made to feel like a star.”

“I think that’s the difference,” she explained.

Cyrus also included clips of her dad playing the guitar and singing to her as a child.

“I think I can see my wheels turning and watching his voice and the way that he’s using the instrument. I will say I feel, vocally, my dad was underappreciated,” she said.

Cyrus also reflected on her acting career and the start of “Hannah Montana.”

“After I had been cast, it was time for them to bring the dads in to audition. And the casting agent said ‘your dad is so cute, it would be amazing if he could actually play your dad on the show, but we don’t know if that’s actually possible.’”

Cyrus’ mom, Tish Cyrus, wanted it to happen.

“My mom said we had been apart as a family because of the show he was doing in Toronto, that she would try to make it work and get him to California to audition. And we did,” she said, playing back a video of her and Billy Ray doing their famous handshake during a tryout.

“And the rest is herstory,” she said.

“Hannah Montana” ran from 2006 to 2011.

