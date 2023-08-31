ABBA legend Agnetha Fältskog releases new single

By Jack Guy, CNN

(CNN) — Agnetha Fältskog of legendary Swedish pop group ABBA has relaunched her solo career with a new single.

“So… where do we go from here? – World Premiere of ‘Where Do We Go From Here?’ on @bbcradio2 with @zoetheball – Tune in on Thursday 31st August from 8:30am (BST),” wrote the singer in a post on a newly-created Instagram page.

Speaking with BBC Radio 2 host Zoe Ball before the track was played on Thursday, Fältskog said the single was made with “a good feeling.”

The single is from a reimagined version of her 2013 album “A.”

Talking about how the idea to launch the new album “A+” came about, Fältskog said: “It came as an idea suddenly.”

Fältskog, 73, said she talked with songwriter and producer Jörgen Elofsson, who also appeared on the BBC Radio 2 show, adding they wanted to make the 2013 album sound “totally new.” The “Where Do We Go From Here?” single is a new addition to the album.

“I love music. Music is in my heart and in my brain all the time. I live and I sleep with music,” Fältskog said.

Asked how it felt to hear the single on the radio, Fältskog said: “It feels good. You never get tired of it, to hear yourself on the radio. That’s really something. It’s always a tense feeling, you can say, about what are people going to think about this. But as long as you have your heart in it and you have done the best you can, because I’m not so young anymore and I’m very grateful that I still have my voice and a good composer beside me (Elofsson).”

ABBA shot to fame with hits like “Mamma Mia,” “Dancing Queen” and “Take A Chance On Me,” but the quartet – Fältskog, Anni-Frid “Frida” Lyngstad, Benny Andersson, Björn Ulvaeus – went their separate ways in 1982.

Then in 2021 the band reunited for the “ABBA: Voyage” album, which featured 10 tracks and garnered mixed reviews from critics.

