Ethan Hawke took a Greyhound bus to Toronto film festival

(CNN) — Stars aren’t exempt from travel hassles.

Just ask Ethan Hawke, who ended up traveling on a Greyhound bus to theToronto International Film Festival (TIFF) after flights were canceled.

The actor told People that he had to pivot in order to make it to the premiere of his new film, “Wildcat.”

“Three flights canceled, then I was like, ‘I’m not gonna miss this because of some airport,’” he said. “So, I went to port authority and hopped the bus.”

It sounds like Hawke, who made the trek with his wife and producing partner, spent his travel time well.

“I just read my book and disappeared in the back and prayed that we made it,” Hawke added that no one really noticed him until they made it to customs.

As for how his fellow passengers responded to having a celebrity on board, Hawke quipped, “Man, nobody cares about anybody else on the bus.”

